LONDON The dollar hit a 3-week low against the yen on Thursday, down 2 full yen since a statement by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday that undermined any expectations of a rise in interest rates by June.

The U.S. currency extended already substantial losses from Wednesday to trade at 111.675 yen as trading in European markets gathered pace, down 0.7 percent since the close of trade in New York.

It fell more than 1 percent to its lowest in more than 8-1/2 months against the Australian dollar and a quarter of a percent to a 1-month low against the euro at $1.1251.

The dollar index was trading just above a 1-month low hit in Asian time, at 95.424.

(Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Marc Jones)