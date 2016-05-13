Euro coins are seen in front of displayed flag and map of European Union in this picture illustration taken in Zenica, May 28 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LONDON Goldman Sachs, one of the most bearish investment banks on the outlook for the euro, on Friday ditched its call for the single currency to fall below $1.00 next year, predicting it will now trough at $1.05.

That's a full 10 cents up from its previous forecast of $0.95, although the bank's currency strategy team, led by Robin Brooks, maintain their view that the euro will fall as low as $0.90 over the next three years.

Brooks and his team now see the euro at $1.12 in three months and $1.10 in six months, compared with their previous calls for $1.04 and $1.00.

The changes are part of a broader revision of how far and quickly they expect the U.S. dollar to strengthen. They also revised their dollar/yen forecasts lower to 115 yen in three months, 120 yen in six months and 125 yen in 12 months from 122 yen, 125 yen and 130 yen previously.

The euro was last trading at $1.1314 and the dollar was at 109.06 yen.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)