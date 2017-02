TOKYO The British pound gained more than 1 percent against the dollar in early Monday Asian trade, as momentum swung in favour for Britain to remain in the European Union just days ahead of a referendum later this week.

The pound rose to as high as $1.4545, up 1.2 percent from late last week and its highest level since June 8.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Eric Meijer)