TOKYO The British pound jumped 0.8 percent to $1.2210 GBP=D4 in early Asian trading on Wednesday, bouncing back from a low below $1.21 touched in late U.S. trade the previous day.

Some market players suspect sterling benefited from a report by Bloomberg that British Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted that Parliament should be allowed to vote on her plan for taking Britain out of the European Union.

(This version of the story has been corrected in the opening paragraph to show the low touched on Tuesday is below $1.21, not $1.20)

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Wayne Cole; Editing by Chris Reese)