Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
LONDON Daily volumes in the global currency market surged to their highest in more than a year in June, the burst of trading around the Brexit vote lifting trading activity back above $5 trillion (£3.75 trillion) a day, settlement system CLS said on Thursday.
The news, which confirms initial indications from some of the electronic platforms where banks and other major institutions trade openly with each other, offers a welcome fillip to an industry beset by declining activity over the past year.
Daily volumes have been hurt in recent months by regulatory changes that have crimped banks' risk-taking ability, and by lower global trade flows.
The surge in volatility of the pound and other major currencies around Britain's EU referendum on June 23 - which some platforms said more than doubled normal trading - pushed volumes from $4.61 trillion a day in May to $5.19 trillion in June.
"Both values and volumes have increased significantly in comparison to May 2016, most likely influenced by the high volatility in the pound and the UK referendum result," CLS said in a statement.
The average daily input volume submitted to CLS, combining the settlement and aggregation services, was at 1,163,083 up 20 percent from 969,061 in May 2016.
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.