Light is cast on a U.S. one-hundred dollar bill next to a Japanese 10,000 yen note in this picture illustration shot February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/Illustration/File Photo

TOKYO The yen rose more than 1 percent against the dollar to a 20-month high while the Nikkei stock average futures fell more than two percent on Thursday after the Bank of Japan refrained from taking easing steps.

The dollar fell to as low as 104.50 yen JPY=, its lowest level since October 2014, while the Nikkei mini futures JNMcm1 fell as much as 2.8 percent to 15,460, hitting their lowest level since mid-April.

