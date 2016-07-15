Sterling slips as investors book profits after surge
LONDON Sterling slipped from a six-week high against the dollar on Thursday as investors booked profits after a rally that saw the pound climb almost 5 percent in just 10 days.
TOKYO The dollar extended its gains and scaled a three-week high against the yen on Friday, after China's second-quarter gross domestic product and June activity data pointed to stabilisation in China's economy and bolstered risk sentiment.
The dollar touched a high of 106.235 yen as at 0221 GMT, its highest level since June 24. The greenback was last trading at 106.19 yen, up 0.8 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
NEW YORK The dollar rebounded from a seven-week low on Thursday, still feeling the positive effects of a record-setting Dow Jones Industrial Average the day before, although gains were tempered by persistent uncertainty surrounding the new U.S. administration's economic policy plans.
LONDON Sterling's role as a global reserve currency is declining Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday, predicting the pound would be less widely used as Britain leaves the European Union and that China has drastically cut its holdings.