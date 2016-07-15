Banknotes of Euro, Hong Kong dollar, U.S. dollar, Japanese yen, GB pound and Chinese 100 yuan are seen in this picture illustration, in Beijing, China, January 21, 2016. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

TOKYO The dollar extended its gains and scaled a three-week high against the yen on Friday, after China's second-quarter gross domestic product and June activity data pointed to stabilisation in China's economy and bolstered risk sentiment.

The dollar touched a high of 106.235 yen as at 0221 GMT, its highest level since June 24. The greenback was last trading at 106.19 yen, up 0.8 percent on the day.

