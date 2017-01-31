Dozens killed, wounded in attack on Afghanistan police headquarters
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Dozens of people were killed or wounded when as many as five suicide bombers attacked a police headquarters in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, officials said.
BERLIN The German finance ministry declined to comment on Tuesday on remarks in which U.S. President Donald Trump's top trade adviser said Germany was using a "grossly undervalued" euro to gain advantage over the United States and its European partners.
"We will not comment on that," a spokeswoman for the ministry told Reuters.
Peter Navarro, the head of Trump's new National Trade Council, told the Financial Times newspaper that the euro was like an "implicit Deutsche Mark" whose low valuation gave Germany a competitive advantage over its main partners.
LISBON A forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 19 people on Saturday, most of them occupants of various vehicles that were on the road and caught in the blaze, an official said in televised remarks.
BOGOTA Three women were killed and nine wounded after an explosive device detonated in a restroom in a busy upscale shopping center in Colombia's capital on Saturday.