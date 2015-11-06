NEW YORK Millennium Global Investments, a London-based currency manager, has snagged about $3.5 billion (2.3 billion pounds) in inflows so far this year from institutional investors seeking a hedge from heightened volatility in the foreign exchange market, the company said in an email to Reuters on Thursday.

New inflows for the year pushed Millennium's assets under management to $16 billion at the end of October, according to the asset manager, from just $3 billion in 2005. Inflows in the previous four years have been less than $1 billion.

That makes Millennium one of the largest independent currency specialists in the world.

Of the $3.5 billion in new money, Millennium said $1.5 billion came from U.S. pension funds and the rest came from European, Middle East, and Australian investors.

"Currencies have been volatile the last couple of years," said Mark Astley, chief executive officer at Millennium Global in a recent interview.

"Certainly there are a lot of shifts in currency values, the yen in particular, the euro, Australian dollar, and the emerging market bloc as well. So there's a lot of money to be made in the space."

Millennium has also launched a new currency hedge fund this week, with $25 million in assets, according to internal documents seen by Reuters. The fund will invest in both developed and emerging market currencies using over-the-counter FX spot, forward, and non-deliverable forward contracts, and options.

The fund will be co-managed by Lisa Scott-Smith and Richard Benson, both co-head of portfolio investments.

Demand for currency funds from institutional investors especially those from the United States, has increased over the last year and a half, especially with the strength of the U.S. dollar.

The dollar has rallied about 25 percent over the last 18 months, boosted by expectations of higher U.S. interest rates, eroding much of the gains investors earned in overseas markets.

(Story has been refiled to correct headline to "manager" instead of fund.)

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)