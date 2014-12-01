LONDON Global manufacturing activity expanded at its weakest pace in over a year in November, with new orders rising at their slowest rate since July 2013, a business survey showed on Monday.

JPMorgan's Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), produced with Markit, fell to 51.8 in November from October's 52.2.

That was the lowest reading since September 2013 but it has now come in above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for two years.

A sub-index covering new orders fell to 52.2 from October's 52.9.

The PMI combines survey data from countries including the United States, Japan, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia.

