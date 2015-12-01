Two Euro coins are seen after being minted in the Austrian Mint (Muenze Oesterreich) headquarters in Vienna June 20, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON The euro could rise as high as $1.20 by the end of next year, according to Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

This anti-consensus view is based on his belief that a narrowing U.S.-euro zone growth gap and a rebound in commodity prices will weaken the dollar.

As of now, the euro is on track for its biggest annual fall on a trade-weighted basis this year since the currency's launch in 1999. Most analysts expect it to fall further next year.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, for example, predict a decline to $0.80 and $0.85, respectively, by 2017.

Being "long" the dollar, or betting on it rising, is by far the most crowded trade in global financial markets, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

But Paulsen argues that the fall in oil prices this year, the ending of fiscal austerity across many euro zone countries and the ECB's 1 trillion euro "quantitative easing" bond-buying stimulus programme launched in March will have a positive effect on the 19-nation bloc's growth.

"That should give a bid to the euro, and be a sell for the dollar," Paulsen said in London on Tuesday. "We could see $1.15, maybe even $1.20 this time next year."

The euro hit a seven-month low of $1.0555 this week and most analysts expect it to fall below parity with the dollar some time next year.

Paulsen's call puts him alongside HSBC chief global currency strategist David Bloom, who also thinks the euro will bounce back to $1.20 and has been virtually alone in the analyst community in calling for a stronger euro next year.

Paulsen argued that the dollar always falls when the Federal Reserve begins raising rates, and that if commodity prices rebound next year the inverse correlation with the dollar dictates that the greenback will almost certainly weaken.

The Fed is expected to raise rates later this month, its first hike since 2006, and continue raising gradually throughout 2016. Paulsen expects the U.S. economy to keep on growing at a rate of around 2.5 percent next year and 10-year Treasury yields to potentially reach 3.75 percent.

Euro zone growth next year will be lower, but the gap will close as this year's stimulus feeds through.

"The euro zone is like the U.S., but with a two-year lag," Paulsen said.

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)