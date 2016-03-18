A 20 and 50 Euro bank note are seen in front of a cash drawer with Swiss francs in Bern January 16, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Hodel

LONDON Investors continued their hunt for yield last week, posting the biggest withdrawal from cash in almost a year and accumulating the largest inflow into high-yield bonds in four years, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

Equity, fixed income, emerging market and precious metal funds all drew net inflows too in the week to March 16, reflecting investors' appetite to make up for the losses incurred in the grim start to the year.

Net flows into high yield, or "junk", bond funds in the last week were $2.9 billion, giving the largest four-week inflow into these assets for four years, BAML said.

"It's back on in credit," BAML's strategy team led by Michael Hartnett said in their weekly flows report, adding that the market "despair" seen in the early part of the year has now flipped to "euphoria".

They struck a note of caution, however, saying a rise in bond yields and bank stocks is required to sustain the broader risk rally, and that until then they are sellers into strength.

Investors withdrew a net $39 billion from money market funds, or cash, in the last week, the biggest outflow since April last year, BAML said.

These funds were redirected across the investment spectrum.

Equity funds drew a net $3.4 billion, the third weekly inflow in a row. Emerging market and U.S. equity fund flows were positive, while Europe and Japan were negative.

Bond funds attracted a net $7.7 billion inflow, the largest since April last year, with around half of that into investment grade debt, BAML said.

Precious metal funds attracted investment for the 10th week in a row. Gold is up 18 percent so far this year, on track for its best quarterly performance in 30 years.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by xxxxxxxxx)