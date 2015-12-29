Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 29, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Stocks rose around the world and bond yields edged up on Tuesday as oil rebounded from 11-year lows on prospects for lower temperatures on both sides of the Atlantic.

The fall in oil prices has been a major driver of financial markets this year, hammering energy companies, lowering inflation expectations and reinforcing bets on loose monetary policy in Europe and a slow tightening in the United States.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures CLc1 were up $1.06 to $37.86 per barrel, rebounding from a more than 3 percent fall on Monday. Brent, the international benchmark LCOc1, was at $37.83 per barrel, up $1.21, putting it a bit less than two dollars away from an 11-year low hit earlier in December.

This lifted shares on Wall Street and in Europe. The S&P 500 Index gained 1.1 percent to 2079.31, led by healthcare and financial shares, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 1.5 percent and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index .STOXX50E advanced 1.8 percent. [.EU] The MSCI All-World Index .MIWD00000PUS gained 1 percent.

Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index .FTSE, opening for the first time since the Christmas break, rose 1 percent.

U.S. Treasuries sold off as equities improved and after a disappointing auction of five-year notes. The two-year Treasury yield rose to its highest since 2010, and was lately yielding 1.11 percent.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RR rose 9 basis points to 2.31 percent, while German 10-year Bund yields DE10YT=TWEB, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, rose 8 basis points to 0.64 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 0.2 percent. But it remained on track to mark a loss of around 12 percent for 2015, a year that saw it log a more than seven-year high in April.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 added 0.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC closed up by a similar amount, as the central bank vowed to maintain reasonable credit growth and keep the yuan stable.

China's yuan fell to 6.5805 against the dollar in offshore trading CNH=D3, its weakest since a hefty devaluation in August, mirroring a fall in onshore rates, with traders citing strong year-end dollar demand. It later firmed a bit to 6.5774.

The euro dipped 0.3 percent to $1.0934 EUR=.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Marius Zaharia in London and Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Nick Zieminski)