A man looks at an electronic board showing market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Traders work at their desks in front of the German share price index, DAX board, at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Staff/Remote

NEW YORK The euro declined on Thursday on the European Central Bank's cautious economic outlook, while oil prices recovered on a drop in U.S. crude inventories, erasing losses on OPEC's failure to reach a deal to set an output ceiling.

The crude market rebound lifted Wall Street and European stocks out of the red, removing the earlier sting from a 2 percent slump in Japanese shares. The Standard & Poor's 500 index closed at its highest level in seven months.

U.S. and German government bond prices firmed on safe-haven bids as a possible U.S. interest rate increase and the June 23 referendum on whether Britain would leave the European Union, or "Brexit," posed near-term risks that could rattle investors.

"The bigger looming issue is the Brexit question. If it comes to pass, it would help calm markets," said Matt Kaufler, portfolio manager at Federated Investors in Rochester, New York.

The ECB nudged up its inflation forecast for 2016 but predicted price growth would remain below target through 2018 as depressed energy costs have held down prices of other goods and services.

The group of the world's major oil exporters failed to agree to an output policy, with Iran insisting on the right to ramp up production.

Disappointed by OPEC's inability to clinch a deal addressing the global supply glut and sluggish demand, traders initially sold oil futures. Buying later emerged in reaction to government data showing a drop in U.S. oil inventories.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 settled up 16 cents or 0.33 percent at $49.17 a barrel, while Brent oil futures LCOc1 settled up 32 cents or 0.64 percent at $50.04.

The disinflationary effect of cheap oil on the euro zone, together with weak regional growth, will likely lead the ECB to stick to its negative interest rate policy for a protracted period. This ultra-loose policy stance would undercut the euro.

The euro was down 0.32 percent at $1.1148 EUR, fading from its highest against the greenback in over a week. It lost nearly 1 percent at 121.39 yen after hitting its weakest against the yen since April 2013 EURJPY=.

The euro's decline offset dollar weakness against the yen and other major currencies. The dollar index .DXY firmed 0.1 percent at 95.560.

The rebound in oil prices boosted U.S. energy stocks, helping reverse initial losses of major market indexes.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI ended up 48.89 points, or 0.27 percent, at 17,838.56, the S&P 500 .SPX closed 5.93 points, or 0.28 percent, higher at 2,105.26 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC finished up 19.11 points, or 0.39 percent, at 4,971.36.

Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 eked out a 0.05 percent gain at 1,350.99.

Earlier, Tokyo's Nikkei .N225 tumbled 2.3 percent.

The MSCI world equity index .MIWD00000PUS, which tracks shares in 45 nations, edged up 0.08 percent to 402.49.

In the bond market, the benchmark 10-year Treasury note US10YT=RR was up 12/32 in price to yield 1.802 percent, after touching its lowest yield in two weeks.

German 10-year Bund yield DE10YT=RR fell nearly 2 basis points at 0.118 percent.

Spot gold prices XAU= fell $1.34 or 0.11 percent, to $1,211.06 an ounce.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Sujata Rao, Atul Prakash and Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Meredith Mazzilli)