People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London, Britain November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

The German share prize index (DAX) board and the trading room of Frankfurt's stock exchange (Boerse Frankfurt) are photographed during afternoon trading session in Frankfurt, Germany, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

NEW YORK Stocks and sterling rose while safe-haven assets gold and bonds slipped on Wednesday, as investors grew more optimistic Britain would vote to remain in the European Union in its referendum on Thursday.

Riskier markets also drew support from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's comments on the U.S. economy on Tuesday, when she virtually ruled out a July interest rate hike.

Wall Street stocks gained 1 percent so far this week although the mood was cautious, with the potential for new opinion polls to swing markets.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 20.48 points, or 0.11 percent, to 17,850.21, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 5.04 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,093.94 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 19.69 points, or 0.41 percent, to 4,863.46.

The MSCI's all-country world stock index .MIWD00000PUS rose 0.6 percent for a 2.6-percent gain so far this week.

Betting patterns with bookmakers have shown a re-opening of the gap in favor of "Remain" after the murder last week of a pro-EU lawmaker appeared to derail the "Leave" campaign.

Stock market gains were more pronounced in Europe. Europe's FTSEuroFirst index of 300 leading shares was up 0.8 percent .FTEU3, Germany's DAX was up 1.1 percent .GDAXI, France's CAC 40 .CAC40 up 0.9 percent and Britain's FTSE 100 up 1.1 percent .FTSE.

Sterling rose around 0.4 percent against the dollar, climbing above $1.47 GBP= and edging back towards Tuesday's $1.4781. The pound has risen 5 percent since dropping to a three-month low of $1.4010 on Thursday.

"Part of it is gradually more and more the risk from Brexit being removed, something that started last week when we saw the polls changing around," said Charles St-Arnaud, senior strategist and economist at Nomura Securities International in London.

The dollar slipped 0.1 percent against the yen JPY= to 104.66 yen, and the euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.1306 EUR=.

Fed chief Janet Yellen said on Tuesday the risk of Brexit was something that needed watching "very carefully", but she added that the central bank's ability to raise interest rates this year may hinge on a rebound in hiring.

Yellen continued her testimony in front of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, with investors listening for clues about the central bank's thinking on the state of the economy and the timing of interest rate hikes.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. bond yields rose slightly to 1.71 percent US10YT=RR. Germany's 10-year yield edged up a basis point to 0.06 percent EU10YT=RR.

As investors grew more hopeful of a "Remain" vote, spot gold XAU= languished, falling 0.2 percent to a near-two-week low of $1,265.60 an ounce.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 fell 0.4 percent to $50.43 per barrel. The new benchmark August contract for U.S. crude futures CLc1 rose 0.2 percent to $49.77.

(Additional reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Larry King and Nick Zieminski)