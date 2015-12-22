A trader speaks on the phone during a trading session on the trading floor of Frankfurt's stock exchange, Germany, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

LONDON Global liquidity could expand by up to $1 trillion (£672.3 billion) next year, with contraction in the developed world led by a weaker U.S. private sector more than offset by potential recovery in emerging markets, according to a report published on Tuesday.

That would mark an increase of less than 1 percent from current world market liquidity of $105.7 trillion, with a pick up of $2.5 trillion in EM making up for a $1.5 trillion contraction across developed market, advisory firm CrossBorder Capital said.

A $1 trillion increase in global liquidity next year, however, would not fully make up for this year's decline of around $1.7 trillion. Most of that was down to EM outflows, in large part driven by the strength of the U.S. dollar.

CrossBorder's managing director, Michael Howell, said China's central bank will have to loosen policy to keep the economy on an even keel. If this is aggressive enough it could prompt a recovery in broader emerging market flows, despite the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening.

"The People's Bank of China will have to start expanding its balance sheet. They're going to have to do something, otherwise they will face a credit crunch," Howell said.

Howell also said that the Fed may be forced to halt or even reverse its interest rate-raising cycle next year in the face of deteriorating domestic credit and economic conditions.

Developed market liquidity was boosted this year by record U.S. buybacks and dividends of over $1 trillion and world M&A deals worth $4.6 trillion. But both will fade next year, while U.S. wholesale market funding is constrained by a shortage of collateral as the Fed gradually turns off the money taps.

"The U.S. private sector is losing traction and that will be a negative weight on Wall Street and global markets next year," Howell said.

