A picture illustration taken with the multiple exposure function of the camera shows a one Euro coin and a map of Europe, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A fraught political calendar starting with next month's referendum in Italy is keeping Pioneer Investments wary of all European assets, the firm's head of global asset allocation research said.

Milan-based Monica Defend told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Monday that European allocations were at a minimum in Pioneer's multi-asset strategy, with some holdings of investment-grade credit and inflation-linked bonds, the latter used to position for a rise in global inflation.

"The idea is that the weight of the political agenda on the financial markets in Europe won't be negligible ... we don't want to be involved in European markets for the time being," Defend said at the Reuters office in London.

Pioneer Investments has 225 billion euros ($241.61 billion) under management.

Following Britain's shock vote in June to leave the European Union and Republican Donald Trump's victory in U.S presidential race, 2017 elections in France, Germany and The Netherlands are likely to see populist, right-wing candidates gain ground.

Italians will also vote on Dec. 4 in a constitutional reform referendum being pushed by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has said he will resign if he loses. If passed, the reform will potentially speed up the passage of new laws.

Reforms are crucial for Italy, which is struggling with an ailing banking system.

Defend said a No vote would represent "an anti-everything expression... it will slow down the reform progress, it will slow down all progress the country has done over the past 1,000 days, it will be bad because we will see the old politics back."

Politics, and the potential for more volatility stemming from the recent Trump election, makes her cautious on the usual "risk-on/risk-off" bets for 2017, Defend said.

"The traditional equity versus bond overweight stance is just too risky because of the volatility. I'd remain with a more balanced stance," she said.

Having bought some healthcare and pharma stocks after Trump's win, Defend added: "It would be premature to add more risk at this stage."

The U.S. dollar and gold were her chosen safe-haven trades. She is also moderately overweight on Japanese stocks, which she thinks will benefit from yen weakness as well as domestic economic momentum.

TRUMP RENEWS REFLATION

The U.S. election outcome has given a shot in the arm to so-called reflation trades, with expectations that fiscal stimulus will boost inflation and bond yields.

Investors had already started to position for this but since Trump's win, U.S. 10-year Treasury yields have jumped 40 basis points and U.S. stocks have risen 4 percent US10YT=RR .SPX.

"We thought that we were at the end of the reflation trade, but Trump renewed it," Defend said.

The fund is long on inflation-linked bonds from the United States, Europe and Japan, Defend said. It is also positioning for a steeper U.S. bond yield curve - the gap between short- and long-dated yields.

Steeper curves suggest a healthier growth and inflation outlook, and the gap between U.S. two- and 10-year yields has blown out to the widest in almost a year.

"This was way before the election, this is something that's playing out very nicely ... We thought there was a chance the U.S. curve would steepen as both candidates had fiscal expansion plans," Defend added.

The jump in developed bond yields and the election of Trump with his promises to impose curbs on trade and immigration has pummelled emerging markets.

Mexico has borne the brunt, with its peso MXN= plunging 12 percent against the dollar in the past week due to Trump's pledge to scrap the NAFTA trade deal and build a wall on the border between the countries.

Defend said that for the long-term Pioneer favoured emerging markets but had reduced exposure before the election to bonds, stocks and currencies. But she said Mexican assets could well be "underpriced".

"I'm not sure the U.S. corporate sector will shut up should he go too harsh in the position with Mexico," she added.

($1 = 0.9313 euros)

(Additional reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Louise Heavens)