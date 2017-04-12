LONDON Central banks could help reduce volatility in short-term funding markets used by banks and big business by lending out more securities used as collateral, a group of policymakers from around the world said on Wednesday.

A committee of the Bank for International Settlements also said in a study on how repurchase agreements, or repos, function, that debt management agencies could sell more securities that were becoming scarce.

The $9 trillion (7.2 trillion pounds) global repo market, which allows borrowers to pawn securities for short-term loans, is seen as essential for the functioning of global financial markets.

However, the entire sector is struggling to adjust to the after effects of a series of financial crises and the regulatory environment that has followed them, the committee said.

Some high-quality euro zone government bonds -- typically used as collateral in repo markets -- have deeply negative yields mainly because of scarce supply created by the European Central Bank's asset-purchase programme.

The ECB has a scheme to lend bonds it has purchases but that has done little to prevent short-dated German government bond yields hitting record lows in recent months. DE2YT=TWEB

"Where such facilities already exist, central banks might consider ways to increase their efficacy by reducing barriers to access," the committee said in the study, released on Wednesday.

