A petro-industrial factory is reflected in a traffic mirror in Kawasaki near Tokyo December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

NEW YORK Brent crude LCOc1 for February delivery extended losses, falling to $35.98 a barrel, below the low of $36.04 in early July 2004.

Brent rebounded slightly after touching the new low, trading at $36.13 a barrel at 2:32 p.m. EST (1932 GMT) The global benchmark traded slightly below U.S. crude oil.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)