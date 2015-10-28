An oil well is seen near Denver, Colorado February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

NEW YORK Oil futures were up about 5 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. reported a crude inventory build that reversed bearish market expectations, extending gains from an earlier rally triggered by what was said to be a big algorithmic trade.

The price spike snapped three straight days of losses, stalling oil bears' expectations for a longer and deeper price rout after two-month lows hit in the previous session on worries about high supplies and weak demand.

Bets that the Federal Reserve will hold off for now on a U.S. rate hike weighed on the dollar, fuelling price gains across commodities and adding to the oil rally.[USD/]

Brent LCOc1 was up $2.33 to $49.14 a barrel by 1:09 p.m. EDT (1809 BST), after hitting a session high at $49.23. The discount in Brent's front-month contract versus crude for delivery in a year narrowed to below $6 a barrel as the prompt contract rallied a lot more than forward months. The discount was as large as $9 on Tuesday.

U.S. crude CLc1 rose $2.70 to $45.90 a barrel.

If held through settlement, the gain of more than 5 percent would be the largest in nearly two weeks.

Prices surged within 30 minutes of the start of the official session in New York, jumping more than $1 with many traders citing a big algorithmic trade for the hike.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) added to the rally when it reported that crude stockpiles rose 3.4 million barrels last week, matching analysts forecasts in a Reuters poll. But the build was less than the 4.1 million-barrel build posted on Tuesday by industry group the American Petroleum Institute. [EIA/S] [API/S]

"The market was looking for more bearish information and got a neutral report," Scott Shelton, energy broker and commodities specialist with ICAP in Durham, North Carolina.

The EIA also cited an inventory drop of 785,000 barrels at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for U.S. crude futures.

Stockpiles of gasoline and distillates, which include diesel, fell more than expected and front-month U.S. gasoline RBc1 and ultra-low sulphur diesel HOc1 futures also gained 5 percent ahead of contract expirations on Friday.

But some remained steadfast that prices would turn lower eventually, saying whatever reported by the EIA was only mildly bullish.

"I think any rallies should be sold into since we expect to continue seeing builds in the weeks to come," said Tariq Zahir, trader in crude oil spreads at Tyche Capital Advisors in Laurel Hollow, New York.

(Additional reporting by Amanda Cooper in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; editing by Jason Neely and Marguerita Choy)