The price of regular unleaded gas is pictured at 2.65 U.S. Dollar per gallon (3.7 Liter) at a Arco gas station in Los Angeles, California January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK Oil tumbled about 4 percent on Friday, after a Saudi prince reportedly said the kingdom will not freeze output without Iran and other major producers doing so, and data showed the global crude glut was likely to grow.

The dollar .DXY firmed after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, which also weighed on oil early in the first session of the second quarter. [FRX/]

Brent crude for June delivery, the new front month contract for the global benchmark LCOc1, settled down $1.68, or 4.1 percent, at $38.67 a barrel. It fell 3 percent for the week.

Brent finished the first quarter up 6 percent and March 15 percent higher.

U.S. crude's front-month CLc1 settled down $1.55, or 4 percent, at $36.79. It lost 7 percent on the week, after gaining 4 percent in the first quarter and 14 percent in March.

Prices barely reacted to data showing U.S. oil and gas rigs falling for a 15th straight week, reaching the lowest levels since at least the 1940s. [RIG/U]

Data released separately by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed hedge funds and other big speculators cut their net long position in U.S. crude for the first time in six weeks during the week to March 29 as investors feared the rally may not continue.

Oil rebounded over the past two months from 12-year lows after major producers within and outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries floated the idea of freezing output at January's highs.

But Saudi Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Thursday the OPEC kingpin will not join the program without the participation of Iran and other major producers, Bloomberg reported.

A meeting to discuss the production freeze has been scheduled in Doha, Qatar on April 17. Iran has maintained that it will not contribute to any freeze until its crude exports return to pre-sanction levels.

"I think the market interpreted the lack of Saudi reaction to the Iran position as meaning they are okay with the plan even if Iran is out," said Dominick Chirichella, senior partner at the Energy Management Institute in New York.

"So, now we're back to being consistent on what the Saudi position has been the last two years: That they're going to let the market decide supply-demand. To me, any freeze is just psychological. All will agree but nobody will do anything."

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait said this week they will resume production at the jointly operated 300,000-barrel-per-day Khafji field.

(Additional reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, Simon Falush and Amanda Cooper in LONDON; Editing by David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)