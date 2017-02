Oil prices held steady on Wednesday as investors focused on a large gasoline drawdown in U.S. government oil inventory data, ignoring a surprise build in crude stockpiles.

The front-month in U.S. crude's West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were up 5 cents at $48.36 a barrel by 10:38 a.m. EDT (1438 GMT). Brent crude futures' front-month was up 3 cents at $49.31 a barrel.

(Reporting By Barani Krishnan; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)