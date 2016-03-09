NEW YORK The adaptation of the negative policy rates has had the greatest impact on core European banks and Japanese money funds as they are squeezed by shrinking profit margins and rising redemption, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said on Wednesday.

U.S. banks and money funds would face difficulties if the Federal Reserve were to adopt negative interest rates as a policy tool to fight recession or to avert deflation, the bank's analysts said.

German, French, Italian and Spanish banks hold more loans than securities as a portion of their overall assets than their U.S. and Japanese counterparts.

"This leaves core banks potentially more exposed to a negative rate environment than others in the periphery or in comparison to Japanese or U.S. banks," Bank of America Merrill Lynch wrote in a research report published on Wednesday.

German banks have the highest percentage of loans among the four core euro zone groups at 58 percent. This compared with 47 percent among Japanese banks and 55 percent among U.S. banks.

In June 2014, the European Central Bank cut policy rates into negative territory, which essentially charges banks for leaving reserves at the ECB.

Traders polled by Reuters expect the ECB would lower its deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.4 percent at its policy meeting on Thursday.

The Bank of Japan surprised investors by adopting a negative rate policy in January.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)