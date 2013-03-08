LONDON MSCI's world share index hit its highest level since June 2008 on Friday, lifted by an improving global outlook and prospects of highly supportive monetary policies remaining in place in most major economies.

The index, which tracks 9,000 stocks in 45 countries, climbed 0.3 percent to 360.00 points in early European trading, leaving it at its strongest level since late June 2008.

The index, in which U.S. stocks account for about 53 percent of the total, has gained more than 5.6 percent this year.

Investors are increasingly putting their money into shares as the recovering appetite for riskier assets continues to be underpinned by improving global growth and ultra-supportive measures from, among others, the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, Bank of Japan and Bank of England.

