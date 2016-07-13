Britain's Home Secretary Theresa May, who is due to take over as prime minister on Wednesday, leaves after a cabinet meeting at number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Theresa May is set to become Britain's second female prime minister on Wednesday when she takes over from David Cameron as head of the ruling Conservative party, joining a small but growing band of female world leaders.

May, 59, is Britain's second women prime minister after Margaret Thatcher who was in power from 1979 to 1990.

Below is a list of countries which have women as heads of government or elected heads of state with United Nations data showing about half of these are the first women to hold their country's highest office.

The date in brackets is the year they took office. The list excludes figurehead monarchs.

(The story removes Brazil, Central African Republic from list)

