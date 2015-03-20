LONDON Investor requests to take out cash from hedge funds rose month on month in March, data from SS&C Technologies showed on Friday.

The SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator -- a snapshot of withdrawal requests expressed as a percentage of assets under administration -- measured 3.91 percent in March, up from 3.64 percent in February.

"March redemption requests are in line with prior-year levels and represent quarter-end activity, plus slightly higher redemptions planned for the long-term," said Bill Stone, chief executive officer of SS&C Technologies.

The index is compiled by fund administrator SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc and based on data provided by its fund clients, who represent about 10 percent of the assets invested in the hedge fund sector.

