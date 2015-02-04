Katy Perry performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots in Glendale, Arizona, February 1, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Mobile game developer Glu Mobile Inc said it would partner with top-selling singer Katy Perry to develop a new mobile game, which will include the "Firework" singer's voice and likeness.

The company, known for its popular "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" game, said it expects to release the game in the fourth quarter.

Shares of Glu, which also reported a 78 percent jump in fourth-quarter adjusted revenue, rose 14 percent to $4.39 in extended trading.

Katy Perry, who hosted the Super Bowl XLIX Halftime Show on Sunday, is known for hit singles such as "Teenage Dream," "E.T." and "Roar."

"Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" is a free-to-download mobile game where the user can create a celebrity avatar and interact with celebrities in a virtual world filled with parties, paparazzi and luxury homes.

The top-grossing game, which was released in June last year, accounted for about a third of Glu's adjusted revenue for 2014.

Adjusted revenue rose to $76.2 million (50.21 million pounds), beating the average analyst estimate of $63.8 million.

The company reported a profit of 11 cents per share, excluding items, for the quarter ended Dec. 31. This trumped the average analyst estimate of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)