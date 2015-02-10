General Motors Co (GM.N) said on Tuesday that an investor who was a member of the U.S. auto task force that helped the automaker through bankruptcy in 2009 wants to join its board. Harry Wilson, working with four hedge funds including Appaloosa Management, told GM he also intends to propose to shareholders at its June annual meeting that the company buy back $8 billion (£5.2 billion) worth of shares over the next year.