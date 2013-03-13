Daimler's new Mercedes-Benz heavy-duty truck ''Arocs'' is pictured during its world premiere in Munich January 28, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

WOERTH, Germany Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) trucks unit has had a weak start to the year due to reduced orders in Europe and the United States, it said on Wednesday, adding that it only expects to get a boost from the launch of new models in the second half of the year.

The company is the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world, selling 462,000 trucks last year including popular models like the heavy-duty Mercedes-Benz Actros and Freightliner Cascadia as well as the smaller Fuso Canter, which is used mainly in Asia.

Divisional chief Andreas Renschler also said that his aim to get the operating profit margin up to 8 percent in 2013 from 5.5 percent last year, and 6.5 percent in 2011, has been delayed slightly.

"It should be achievable in 2014 at the latest," he told reporters at Daimler Truck's annual press conference held in its main manufacturing plant in Woerth, Germany, near the French border.

European truckmakers are suffering heavily from the economic malaise in the euro zone, since demand closely tracks the cross-border trade of goods, with registrations of new heavy-duty commercial trucks down 9.4 percent in the European Union last year including bigger drops in Italy and Spain.

Swedish rival Volvo AB (VOLVb.ST) recently warned of a rough start to this year as factories ran at half speed, while Volkswagen's premium truck brand Scania SCVb.ST said it would reduce production by 15 percent in the first quarter and cut around 700 jobs.

Despite an overall difficult environment, Daimler Trucks expects new vehicles like the Antos distribution and Arocs construction trucks will help it increase overall sales this year, raising earnings and boosting its share of the market in all major regions.

Daimler has forecast the truck market will contract by 5 -10 percent in the NAFTA region as customers wait for clearer policy signals out of Washington before investing. In Europe, volumes overall should stagnate or fall by up to 5 percent, while Brazil should experience a rebound.

(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Greg Mahlich)