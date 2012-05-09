PARIS General Motors (GM.N) put its powertrain plant in Strasbourg, France up for sale for a second time in four years, pledging to seek bidders to keep the factory running.

The Detroit-based automaker, which announced an alliance with France's PSA Peugeot Citroen (PEUP.PA) in February, said on Wednesday it had hired advisers to manage the sale of the facility in eastern France, where it employs 1,000 workers.

"The company intends to pursue potential buyers that will continue operations with the existing workforce, supply base and customers," GM said in a statement.

GM last attempted to sell the Strasbourg plant, which makes automatic gearboxes for its own brands and BMW (BMWG.DE), at the onset of the financial crisis in 2008.

The U.S. automaker bought the plant back for one euro in 2010, the year following its own brief bankruptcy, after the company charged with liquidating GM assets failed to find a buyer.

Workers agreed to a two-year wage freeze in return for job guarantees under the terms of the buy-back.

"There are commitments in place to continue manufacturing the transmissions for the next several years," GM spokesman Jim Cain said on Wednesday.

The Strasbourg plant last year produced 280,000 six-speed transmissions, mainly for vehicle assembly outside Europe, GM said.

