Volvo Cars relaunches Polestar as standalone electric car brand
STOCKHOLM Geely-owned automaker Volvo Cars will make its Polestar Performance business a standalone brand within the group, focusing on electric cars, the company said on Wednesday.
General Motors Co(GM.N) said on Saturday that proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended that shareholders vote against a slate of directors proposed by hedge fund Greenlight Capital and reject the hedge fund's plan to divide GM shares into two classes.
The advice from ISS is a setback for Greenlight and its manager David Einhorn. They have said GM shares are undervalued and would be more attractive if the company divided its common stock into shares that pay a dividend and shares that would reflect the automaker's growth potential.
Greenlight also has proposed a slate of three candidates for GM's board of directors.
On Friday, advisory firm Glass Lewis also advised against Greenlight's nominees for the automaker's board and its share split plan.
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by W Simon)
TOKYO Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it halted production at a domestic vehicle plant for a day this week after finding the WannaCry ransomware that struck globally last month in its computer network.
SHANGHAI Business confidence in Asia rose to a three-year-high in the second quarter of the year, propelled by a slew of favourable economic data across the region and easing concerns over the health of China's economy, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey showed.