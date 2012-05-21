Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
BOCHUM, Germany The head of General Motors' (GM.N) Opel said he would present a plan for the German carmaker's Europe-wide business to its supervisory board on June 28, denying any decision had already been made to close one of Opel's factories in Germany.
Stracke told an assembly of workers at the factory in Bochum that he planned to stick with a labour agreement valid through 2014 and had not made any decision yet on what will happen after that.
There is concern that Bochum is at risk after Opel's decision last week to pull production of its top-selling model, the Astra compact car, from Germany.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).