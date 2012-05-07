A worker walks past an Opel Astra car at the Opel assembly plant in Antwerp. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BERLIN Staff representatives at General Motors (GM.N) loss-making European brand Opel said on Monday ending production of the Astra compact at Ruesselsheim, Germany, would be a "devastating mistake".

Earlier, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that production of the next-generation Astra would be confined to plants in Ellesmere Port in Britain and Gliwice in Poland from 2015. It cited senior employee representatives.

Opel was not available to comment.

(Reporting By Andreas Cremer; Editing by Dan Lalor)