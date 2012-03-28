Rolls-Royce loss lies heavy on FTSE
LONDON Britain's top share index traded flat on Tuesday, pausing after a five-day winning streak as Rolls-Royce tumbled after reporting a record loss.
FRANKFURT General Motors unit Opel appointed a 55-year-old executive from Volkswagen to be its new chief of sales and marketing, the company said on Wednesday.
Alfred Rieck, who was in charge of building up the China business for VW's low-cost Czech brand Skoda, will start his new job effective July 1.
"He has shown that he can manage a brand and increase its sales and market share. He will play a key role in the new positioning of Opel," Chief Executive Karl-Friedrich Stracke said in a statement.
Predecessor Alain Visser switched internally to the global marketing department of GM's Chevrolet brand.
The company's supervisory board began a meeting earlier on Wednesday under the cloud of potential plant closures.
(Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)
BRUSSELS The euro zone economy grew less than initially estimated in the last quarter of last year as industrial output recorded the worst fall in more than 4 years in December, estimates from the European Union's statistics office Eurostat showed on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain's defence spending last year dipped just below the NATO military alliance's target of 2 percent of gross domestic product, the International Institute for Strategic Studies said on Tuesday.