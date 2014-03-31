WASHINGTON General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Mary Barra will testify on Tuesday that the No. 1 U.S. automaker is sorry for the pain caused by the defective ignition switches linked to at least 13 deaths and has asked its supplier to boost production of replacement parts to speed the recall.

In testimony posted Monday on the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee website, Barra said she does not yet have answers to why GM took more than 10 years to catch the faulty switch. She will testify to the House of Representatives on Tuesday and the Senate on Wednesday.

"I cannot tell you why it took years for a safety defect to be announced in that (small car) program, but I can tell you that we will find out," according to a text of her opening remarks.

(Reporting By Richard Cowan; Editing by Doina Chiacu)