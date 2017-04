The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky

General Motors Co (GM.N) has received a further 1,112 claims for compensation related to ignition defects that led to deaths and injuries, taking the total to 4,180 up to the Jan. 31 deadline for claim submissions, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.

Claims for death rose to 51 from 50 last week, while claims for critical injuries rose by two to 77, the Journal said, quoting fund administrator Camille Biros.

GM has set aside an initial $400 million (266 million pounds) to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switches.

(Reporting by Rohit T. K. in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)