EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
General Motors Co (GM.N) has received a further 1,112 claims for compensation related to ignition defects that led to deaths and injuries, taking the total to 4,180 up to the Jan. 31 deadline for claim submissions, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday.
Claims for death rose to 51 from 50 last week, while claims for critical injuries rose by two to 77, the Journal said, quoting fund administrator Camille Biros.
GM has set aside an initial $400 million (266 million pounds) to cover its costs of compensation for claims on behalf of people injured or killed because of the faulty switches.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.