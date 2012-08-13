A General Motors logo is seen on a Denali vehicle for sale at the GM dealership in Carlsbad, California January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

General Motors Co (GM.N) is recalling more than 38,000 Chevrolet Impala police cars in North America because the lower front control arms could fracture, increasing the risk of crash.

The recall, which does not affect non-police versions of the Impala, covers 36,413 cars in the United States and 1,713 in Canada, according to GM and documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It covers cars from the 2008 to 2012 model years.

GM said there had been no reports of accidents or injuries related to the issue.

A fracture of the control arms, which support a vehicle's wheels, fracture, can lead to loss of control, according to NHTSA documents. Should a fracture occur, some tire "squeal" or "chirping" may be heard when turning at low speeds, according to NHTSA documents.

The problem was discovered after GM got several reports from two police fleets of front lower control arms that had fractured, according to NHTSA documents.

The recall, which entails replacing both front, lower control arms, is expected to begin on August 21, according to NHTSA documents.

(Reporting By Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)