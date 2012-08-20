The General Motors logo is seen outside its headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan in this file photograph taken August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Jeff Kowalsky/Files

General Motors Co (GM.N) will recall 249,260 midsize sport utility vehicles to correct a potential fire hazard, a U.S. government safety agency said.

GM, in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the recall affected 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and GMC Envoy SUVs, as well as certain 2006-2007 Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender SUVs.

A possible electrical short could affect power windows and door locks, and in some cases could cause a fire, GM said in its August 17 letter to the NHTSA that was posted on the agency's website.

The recall involves vehicles sold or currently registered mainly in the Northeast and Midwest states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

"Fluid may enter the driver's door module, causing corrosion that could result in a short in the circuit board. A short may cause the power door lock and power window switches to function intermittently or become inoperative. The short may also cause overheating, which could melt components of the door module, producing odour, smoke or a fire," the NHTSA said.

GM dealers will replace the driver's master power window switch on Chevrolet, GMC and Buick models.

Saab and Isuzu owners can call the manufacturers' customer service centers or the NHTSA safety hotline.

(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)