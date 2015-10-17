General Motors Co. headquarters is seen along the Detroit River Walk in Detroit, Michigan, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

General Motors Co has discovered another ignition switch problem among its pickup trucks and SUVs that can cause engines to stall, but it was discovered before anyone was hurt, the Associated Press reported.

The carmaker is recalling about 3,300 big pickup trucks and SUVs mostly in North America to correct the issue that causes engines to turn off and also disables power steering, power brakes and possibly air bags, the AP reported.

The problem was discovered by an employee who owned one of the trucks and informed higher-ups. GM quickly moved to recall the trucks, keeping the number relatively small, a spokesman for GM told AP.

GM was not immediately available for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

The recall involves some 2014 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra light-duty pickups, 2015 heavy-duty pickups and 2015 Chevy Suburban and Tahoe SUVs, AP said.

GM said it has had five reports of engines shutting off but no crashes or injuries were reported. Dealers will replace the ignition lock housing, AP reported.

Earlier this month, the carmaker said it would recall 31,685 SUVs in North America to repair a manufacturing defect in the windshield wiper motor that may overheat.

In September, General Motors reached agreements to settle significant portions of civil litigation brought against it over faulty ignition switches that prompted the recall of millions of vehicles and was linked to 124 deaths. The deals were announced alongside GM's $900 million settlement with U.S. prosecutors to end a criminal probe into the switch problems.

