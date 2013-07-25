Sainsbury's to cut up to 400 jobs in stores shake-up
LONDON Sainsbury's , Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
DETROIT General Motors Co (GM.N) on Thursday posted a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit on strong demand in North America and cost-cutting in its struggling European business.
Net income in the second quarter fell to $1.2 billion million, or 75 cents a share, from $1.5 million, or 90 cents a share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items mostly related to the acquisition of preferred shares in GM Korea, the U.S. automaker earned 84 cents a share. That was 9 cents above what analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected.
Revenue rose about 4 percent to $39.1 billion, above the $38.37 billion analysts had forecast.
(Reporting by Ben Klayman and Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
FRANKFURT Two of the world's biggest central banks are likely to find themselves with a bigger policy gap by the end of the coming fortnight
NEW YORK Wall Street stock indexes and the U.S. dollar both posted gains for the week on Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen confirmed market expectations for an interest rate rise in March but profit taking saw equities and the greenback slip for the day.