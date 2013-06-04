UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
DETROIT General Motors Co (GM.N) will rejoin the S&P 500 index this week, marking a key milestone in the recovery of a company that needed billions of dollars to stay afloat during the financial crisis.
GM will return to the S&P 500 after the stock market closes on Thursday, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday. At the same time, American International Group Inc (AIG.N) will join the S&P 100 index.
The move represents a symbolic victory for GM, which has taken steps to overhaul its operations and return to viability since its near-collapse in 2009.
Companies in this index are considered leaders in their industry, the S&P said on its website. Returning to the index will help boost shares, particularly important in the case of GM, which is still partially owned by the U.S. government.
AIG received $182 billion in U.S. funds, while GM took $50 billion during the economic recession in 2008 and 2009. The bailouts were highly controversial, but government officials said they were necessary to stabilize the weak U.S. economy.
In December, the U.S. Treasury Department announced it was selling its remaining stake in AIG. Taxpayers made a profit on the AIG bailout, a once unthinkable outcome.
Later that month, the U.S. Treasury said it would exit GM by early 2014. But unlike AIG's case, the U.S. government is likely to lose billions of dollars on GM.
GM will replace H. J. Heinz Co in the S&P 500 and 100 indexes, while AIG will replace Baker Hughes Inc (BHI.N) in the S&P 100 index, S&P said.
(Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by Stephen Coates)
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.