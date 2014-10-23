Three votes down - now for the French
LONDON Americans angry with their lot elected the anti-establishment Donald Trump despite a U.S. economy running at an annual rate of around 3.5 percent and unemployment at a meagre 4.6 percent.
NEW YORK GM Financial, the in-house financing arm of General Motors Co, said on Thursday it received subpoenas in September from state attorneys general and other authorities over its subprime auto lending and securitisation practices.
In July, the auto lender received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice over similar issues.
GM Financial issued more securities backed by subprime auto loans between the start of the year and July than any other lender besides Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, according to Standard & Poor's.
The company made the disclosure in a quarterly finding with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
In recent months regulators have taken a greater interest in the auto finance market more generally and are starting to examine the links between banks and auto finance companies.
PARIS French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.
ZURICH/LONDON Credit Suisse's board of directors is set to decide in April whether to go ahead with a partial initial public offering of its Swiss bank, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, with alternative options being considered.