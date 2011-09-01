LONDON Transport group Go-Ahead (GOG.L) said it is confident of winning the right to operate Greater Anglia rail franchise when the Department for Transport (DfT) makes its decision next month.

"There's a one in three chance we'll get the Greater Anglia franchise, but I think our chances are better than that due to our good track record of delivering what the government wants," Chief Executive David Brown told Reuters Thursday. "We should hear in late October and the franchise starts next February."

Holland's Nederlandse Spoorwegen and the UK's Stagecoach (SGC.L) are the other contenders for the franchise, which runs from London Liverpool Street and Stratford, the home of the Olympic Stadium, to north Essex and to Norfolk in the east of England.

Go-Ahead, which operates the Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, said its pretax profit for the year to July 2 rose 11.3 percent to 97.6 million pounds as revenue grew 6 percent.

Operating profit at its bus and rail businesses rose around a quarter during the year and the company said it had made a good start in its new fiscal year.

The company said its bus revenues in London fell 1.3 percent during the year, but that it expects its performance in the capital to improve in the new fiscal year.

"We expect revenues to pick up in London where we've just picked up a tranche of new bus routes at the end of the last financial year," said Brown. "There's some stability coming into the market now and we expect stable margins going forward."

The company said it had seen a shift in recent months towards public transport as car owners have suffered from increasing fuel and insurance costs.

Shares in Go-Ahead, which have risen 5 percent in the last three months, were 1.3 percent down at 1564.5 pence, valuing the company at around 653 million pounds.

