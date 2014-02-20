LONDON British transport group Go-Ahead said it believed it had excellent growth prospects for the future after posting a 21 percent rise in first-half operating profit, driven by record passenger numbers in bus and rail.

The operator reported operating profit of 51.1 million pounds for the six months to December 28, 2013, off revenue which was up 5.7 percent at 1.37 billion pounds.

The company, which operates Southern, Southeastern and London Midland rail franchises, said its results had been boosted by its core bus division, which posted operating profits up 14.7 percent to 40.6 million pounds.

However the group said its rail division, while more profitable, was not expected to generate material profits in the second half of the year partly due to an "unprofitable" seven-month extension of the Southeastern franchise which is due to begin.

Go-Ahead maintained a 25.5p half-year dividend.

"With record passenger numbers, effective cash management and a strong balance sheet, Go-Ahead is in good shape with excellent growth prospects," Group Chief Executive David Brown said.

The group said its full-year expectations were unchanged.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)