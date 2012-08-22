UK's Goals Soccer Centres Plc (GOAL.L) said its 73.1 million pounds deal to be acquired by one of Canada's biggest pension funds fell through as it failed to get the support of enough shareholders.

Last month, Goals Soccer Centres, which runs over 42 five-a-side football centres in the United Kingdom, accepted a 144 pence per share buyout offer from Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Goals Soccer shares were down nearly 19 percent at 116.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange at 1132 GMT.

The company said it was not in talks with any other party regarding a potential offer.

