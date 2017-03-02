LONDON British price comparison website operator Gocompare.com Group Plc reported a 30 percent jump in underlying operating profits on Thursday. Gocompare.com, which enables consumers to shop around for financial, travel and utility services, said adjusted operating profit last year was 30 million pounds, up from 23.1 million pounds in 2015.

The company, which was demerged from British insurer esure Group in November, said full-year revenue jumped 19.5 percent to 142.1 million pounds, driven in part by a rise in car insurance premiums, which prompted more consumers to use price comparison websites to switch providers. A government decision this week to cut the discount rate used by insurers to settle personal injury claims is expected to see car insurance premiums rise even more, and Gocompare's chief executive, Matthew Crummack, said this should benefit the firm.

"What we hear from the sector about the (discount) rate is it is very likely to push up prices and our experience is that when you see price rises, you tend to see more people looking for better deals and therefore it's an opportunity for us," he told Reuters.

The company would not pay a final dividend for 2016 due to having only been listed since November, he added.

