MANILA/MUMBAI A fall in global gold prices from their seven-week highs failed to spur physical demand in Asia this week, with premiums in major consumer India slipping, as prospective buyers held off purchases until some stability emerges.

In China, the world's top gold consumer, investors were still hooked on equities which regained some lost ground after this week's plunge that roiled global stocks, skipping gold whose prices have failed to rally.

"There's not much interest on the physical side. The Chinese are still concentrating on the stock market rather than the gold market," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers Ltd in Hong Kong.

Chinese stocks extended gains on Friday after climbing more than 5 percent on Thursday, as buyers returned to a market that dived nearly 9 percent on Monday.

Gold failed to benefit from weaker global stocks, dropping from a seven-week high of $1,168.40 an ounce on Aug. 21 to a low of $1,117.35 this week.

Mounting expectations of a U.S. interest rate increase this year in the face of a steady stream of upbeat economic data had shunned gold's appeal as funds move to the dollar.

Gold premiums in India over the global spot benchmark hovered near their lowest level since mid-July.

Dealers were offering between 70 cents and $1.50 an ounce, down from 90 cents to $2 last week, as volatile prices prompted buyers in the world's second-biggest gold consumer to postpone purchases.

"Global prices and the rupee both are quite volatile in last few days. Jewellers are waiting for prices to stabilise before making purchases," said a Mumbai-based bank dealer.

In Hong Kong, premiums were at 90 cents to $1.20 an ounce versus around $1 last week. On the Shanghai Gold Exchange, premiums were largely steady at $3-$4.

China's net gold imports from main conduit Hong Kong rebounded in July from a 10-month low in June as purchases grew after global prices fell to the lowest levels since 2010. But analysts say a slowing economy risks reducing appetite among gold buyers.

"In India a slowly recovering economy suggests a gradually rising trend, especially given seasonal patterns. In China on the face of it a devalued Chinese currency and slower growth should mean lower gold demand, but it also supports the investment case for gold, especially if investors expect the yuan to keep falling," Macquarie said in a report on Wednesday.

Two-thirds of gold demand in India come from rural areas where jewellery is a traditional store of wealth. And traders say a weak monsoon could cap buying during the peak festival season towards the year-end.

"Jewellers in rural areas are skeptical about festive demand. They think extension of dry weather could hit farmers earning," said another bank dealer based in Mumbai.

