A new electronic gold price mechanism is expected to be in operation early in the first quarter of 2015, replacing the century-old gold benchmark, the London Bullion Market Association said on Monday.

The gold industry group said it has launched a survey to request further feedback from market participants on the proposed solutions. Participants will be asked to confirm which solution they will be willing to participate in, the LBMA said.

LBMA said it expects a market consensus will emerge in November after consultation with regulators. In addition, LBMA will undertake testing in December ahead of the launch early next year.

Broker Autilla Ltd (Sapient), the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME.O) jointly with Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), U.S. derivatives bourse Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N), the London Metal Exchange (0388.HK) and broker ICAP's IAP.L online platform EBS have been short-listed to provide the new daily gold price mechanism.

