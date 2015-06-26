Employees of Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) look at monitors as they work at a trading room of TOCOM in Tokyo November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

LONDON The London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) said on Friday it had granted the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) a licence to use its Good Delivery List as part of TOCOM's accreditation procedures.

The Good Delivery List is a register of approved refiners whose assaying and refining capabilities meet the required standard for acceptability on the London bullion market.

The agreement is effective from Friday, the LBMA said, adding that it has had similar deals in place with NYSE Liffe and NYMEX/CME for a number of years.

TOCOM is Japan's largest commodity futures exchange, offering futures and options contracts for gold. Its gold market is the most liquid in East Asia, the LBMA said.

(Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Dale Hudson)