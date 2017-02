A participant stands beside an illustration of gold at a booth during LME Week Asia in Hong Kong, China June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

LONDON Gold priced in sterling rose to its highest since September 2013 on Tuesday as the British pound fell to a fresh 8-week low versus the dollar GBP= on worries Britain may leave the European Union in a referendum less than 10 days away.

Polls and bookmakers' odds showed a rising chance of a Brexit vote in June 23's referendum as Britain's largest tabloid newspaper, the Sun, also said it was backing a "Leave" vote. [MKTS/GLOB]

Gold denominated in sterling XAUGBP=R hit a high of 909.86 pounds at 1230 GMT, up almost 1 percent.

